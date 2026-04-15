When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! 💥#Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027 🔥#HarshvardhanRane #TanyaManiktala #SuryaSharma @DhuliaBhav #SheelKumar #ShahbazAlam #SandeepLeyzell @minnakshidas @RaviBasrur @SimaabHashmi… pic.twitter.com/m2QSxsCZ13