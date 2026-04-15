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John Abraham announces 'Force 3' with an explosive teaser, eyes March 2027 release

The actor-producer’s announcement confirms that the high-octane franchise is finally returning for its third instalment.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:55 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsJohn AbrahamTrendingFilmyzilla

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