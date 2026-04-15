<p>After much anticipation, the wait is over. John Abraham has formally announced the production of <em>Force 3</em>, bringing a huge sigh of relief to his fans. The actor-producer’s announcement confirms that the high-octane franchise is finally returning for its third instalment.</p><p>Sharing a 45-second teaser on social media, John wrote, “When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! 💥</p><p>#Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027 🔥”</p><p>The hype for <em>Force 3</em> has further elevated with its official announcement. While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/john-abraham">John Abraham</a> returns as the legendary ACP Yashvardhan Singh, the details of Harshavardhan Rane's role is kept under wraps. While some reports say he’ll be seen as John’s friend, others suggest that he will be playing a villain in the movie.</p>.<p>Talking about the project, John said, "Force has always been a franchise I've believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With <em>Force 3</em>, we're taking that legacy forward in a big way. I'm also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space.”</p>.John Abraham wants to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on a comedy film.<p>Currently in the middle of production, <em>Force 3</em> features Harshavardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala in significant roles. The action-thriller is written by Simaab Hashmi and is directed by Bhav Dhulia, who worked as an assistant to the late Nishikant Kamat on the original <em>Force</em>. Backed by John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, the movie is scheduled for a March 19, 2027, release.</p>