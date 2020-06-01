John Legend asks those protesting over George Floyd’s death to stay safe amid pandemic

Singer John Legend has reminded those out in the crowd protesting over George Floyd’s death to take precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people have hit the streets across the country to protest the death of Floyd, who died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

The singer said while he completely supports the peaceful protesters, it is also important for them to wear masks and follow distancing as much as possible.

“Please stay as safe as you can. There is still a deadly virus that thrives on people being really close to each other. Distance as much as possible and wear a mask to protect yourself and others!" he tweeted on Sunday.

Singer Lizzo, who went live to condemn racism and violence at protests in Minneapolis on Sunday, also asked the protesters to stay safe.

"Wear a mask, wear some gloves, wear some goggles. We're still in a pandemic," she said.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have also pledged to donate $200,000 to bail out protesters.