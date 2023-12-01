John Woo has seen a lot in Hollywood; he's finally back for more

A: I usually give my actors a lot of creative freedom. There was a scene when Nicolas Cage as the good guy tried to convince his wife to believe he's her husband. He talks about a joke to bring back her memory. The first take he would act pretty normally. I said, "How about you try it the other way? You speak the joke with tears." He said, "Can I do that?" I said, "Of course you can do that; you have total freedom. You do one take without tears and do the other take with tears and then I will show you on the monitor and let you make a choice." He came up to look at the monitor: "I want that one." He pointed at the one with tears. He felt so free. He said, in Hollywood they have so many rules. The actor cannot change anything. Especially for a hero, cannot have tears. Usually when they shoot a hero, when they got tears, they turn away from the camera.