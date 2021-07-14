'Joji' to 'Artist': 5 Fahadh Faasil movies to watch before 'Malik'

Actor Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Malik, slated to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (July 15). The film has created a fair deal of buzz as it reunites the powerhouse performer with director Mahesh Narayanan, who wielded the microphone for his popular films CU Soon and Take Off. Here are five brilliant 'FaFa' movies to check out before Malik.

Joji (2021)

Fahadh expertly emoted with his eyes in Joji, a film inspired by Macbeth, and delivered a performance that proved to be a treat for his fans. His expressions in the key scene featuring his reel father were as good as can be. The film received largely positive reviews with most critics praising the gripping performances.

Varathan (2018)

The action drama was an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Straw Dogs and revolved around the events that force the protagonist to embrace violence. The Amal Neerad-helmed movie was set in Idukki and worked mainly because of FaFa's effortless transformation from being calm to aggressive. Varathan emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving positive reviews.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

The film, which was the actor's second collaboration with Dileesh Pothan, revolved around the events that unfold when a petty thief is accused of stealing a chain belonging to a newly-wed woman. Fahadh carried the flick on his shoulders and hit the right notes with his relatable expressions. The cast included Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan and Sibi Thomas.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

The Dileesh Pothan-helmed movie revolves around what happens when a photographer, played by Fahadh, decides to get even with his foes after being humiliated in public. The flick opened on a slow note but soon left the audience spellbound with its organic intensity. Fahadh internalised the character's rage, receiving rave reviews for his work.

Artist (2013)

Fahadh surrendered to the script to deliver an engaging performance in Shyamaprasad's Artist, a captivating story about the relationship between two brilliant students. He complemented the leading lady Ann Augustine, who too hit the right notes with her work.

Honourable mentions: Kumbalangi Nights, Bangalore Days, North 24 Kaatham, Trance, and Annayum Rasoolum