Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem to Ram Charan’s stellar voiceover: Key takeaways from the ‘RRR’ teaser

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter on Thursday to share the latest teaser of his pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Titled ‘Ramaraju for Bheem’, the video features popular actor Jr NTR as freedom fighter Komaram Bheem and hits the right notes with its impressive presence.

Here are the key takeaways from the new teaser

Jr NTR in a new avatar

Jr NTR, who received flak for his unconventional looks after the release of his first film Ninnu Choodalani (2001), silenced critics with his macho avatar in Puri Jagannadh’s Temper. RRR appears to be the next step in his evolution as an actor. The Young Tiger’s physical intensity is one of the major highlights of the teaser and ups the recall value.



Celebration of friendship

A section of the audience feels that RRR is a celebration of the friendship between two ‘brothers’. The 'Bheem for Ramaraju' teaser, which was released some time ago, saw Jr NTR’s character pay tribute to the ‘Jungalo ka Sardar’.

The new teaser is all about ‘Seetha Ramaraju’ returning the favour. It features quite a few dhamaakedaar dialogues, which celebrate the bond between the protagonists.

SS Rajamouli and his best

SS Rajamouli is widely regarded as the master of elevation scenes. The ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ teaser did a splendid job establishing Charan’s character as a physical specimen. The ‘Ramaraju for Bheem’ video too is a celebration of heroism and establishes Bheem as a braveheart who loves the wilderness.

In many ways, the Baahubali helmer has managed to satisfy ‘N’ fans as well as the ‘Mega Army’ and this is not an easy task.

Ram Charan’s effective voiceover

Jr NTR impressed one and all with his Hindi diction in the ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ teaser. Ram Charan too has done a fair job in the Hindi version of the new teaser, bringing out the emotions involved. Interestingly, the ‘Mega Power Star’ had not dubbed his voice for his Bollywood debut Zanjeer. It remains to be seen whether he dubs for the film as well.