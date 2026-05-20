<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ntr-jr">Jr NTR</a> celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 20.</p><p>To mark the superstar's special day, thousands of fans crowded outside his Hyderabad residence.</p><p>The actor, who stepped out at 12 am on May 20, was seen standing behind a steel barricade, surrounded by his security team, as he waves towards his fans and shakes hand with them.</p><p>Several videos showing Jr NTR meeting with his overly enthusiastic fans went viral.</p><p>However, one video that caught the attention of the fans was about the <em>RRR</em> actor taking stand for his fans.</p>.Amitabh Bachchan not hospitalised, went for routine check-up: Report.<p>He can be seen scolding his security team over misbehaving with his fans.</p><p>At first, Jr NTR is seen stopping his security guard who steps ahead to stop a fan from coming close to him.</p><p>Jr NTR was then seen visibly upset and angry as he is heard saying in the video, "All this chaos happened because of you."</p>.<p>Meanwhile on the professional front, Jr NTR is set to appear in director Prashanth Neel's <em>Dragon</em>. The film also features Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi. </p><p>It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts and T-Series.</p><p>The film is set to release on June 11, 2027 in theatres in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.</p>