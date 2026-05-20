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Jr NTR blasts security team for misbehaving with fans at birthday gathering

Jr NTR celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 20. Thousands of fans gathered outside his Hyderabad residence to wish him on his special day.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:34 IST
Entertainment Newsjr ntrbirthdayTrending

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