Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jr NTR opens PES Super Speciality Block in Bengaluru 40 years after Sr NTR laid foundation

The event was symbolically used to unite two generations of the same legacy over forty years later in the same institution where the journey had initially started.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 12:21 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluru newsjr ntrTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us