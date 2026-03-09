<p>A rare full circle event was witnessed at PES University in Bengaluru when Jr NTR inaugurated the PES Super Speciality Block run by KIMS Hospitals on March 08. The event had a strong historical meaning since the cornerstone of a new block at the institution had been previously laid in 1983 by the legendary NT Rama Rao. The event was symbolically used to unite two generations of the same legacy over forty years later in the same institution where the journey had initially started.</p><p>Another significant milestone in the infrastructure development of the institution was the visit by Sr NTR to PES in 1983 to lay the foundation stone of a future block. His presence at the occasion was an indication of support for institutions that incorporated education, social responsibility and community development. PES has developed over the years to become one of the leading educational establishments in the city, and it continues to increase its facilities and programs to help the community. The Super Speciality Block that has been developed recently is a contemporary expansion of that initial vision.</p><p>This inauguration by Jr NTR in 2026 made the moment a strong ode to the past, continuity and service. The Super Speciality Block, which is run by KIMS Hospitals, will provide a boost to the accessibility of advanced healthcare services in Bengaluru, introducing modern infrastructure and specialised medical services to patients.</p><p>To most people who were present at the ceremony, the moment was a symbolic linkage between the past and the present, where a vision that was initiated by Sr NTR decades ago was being followed up by NTR, and this formed a historic chapter of both PES and the city.</p>