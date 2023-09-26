Julia Fox gets dirty to come clean

The story is messy, tense and sometimes tragic — and that covers only what she decided to include in “Down the Drain,” her car crash of a memoir of addiction, abuse and sex. There is her first kiss at age 11 to a man she said was 26; there are physical fights with family members, boyfriends and best friends; there is a literal pissing match with a fellow dominatrix at the dungeon where Fox worked at 18, when she was still in high school; there is a miscarriage shrugged off in a bar bathroom; there is the whiplash of her waking up in a hotel suite in Miami and then a drug den in New Orleans.