Just out: EP with Amjad Ali and Joe Walsh

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan saab and his sons have collaborated with maestro Joe Walsh of American rock band The Eagles to produce an EP.

Titled ‘Prayers’, it comprises three tracks, two of which are instrumental. It was released across streaming sites on Friday. Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amjad Ali’s songs, also play the sarod.

In an interview with Showtime, Amjad Ali Khan talks about the project.

Tell us about how two genres were blended in the project.

I have always valued the Western world for its discipline, traditions, conduct and sensitivity. Like cosmic divinity, music knows few barriers or boundaries. This is my first collaboration with the rock and roll world. It is truly an honour to collaborate with Joe Walsh, a legendary figure. This project is a spiritually infused three-song EP. The EP’s tracks are titled ‘Goddess,’ ‘Healing Love’ and ‘Hope (We Shall Overcome).’

What were the challenges of making music during the pandemic?

When we started out during one of my tours in the US, little did we know that this creation would come to fruition at a time when humanity needs meditation and contemplation more than ever before. While I pray for the world to heal, I feel this is a big lesson for all of us. I believe we will come out of it as better versions of ourselves. The collaboration aims to preserve the essence of both Indian and Western traditions so they can flow into each other without artistic compromise.

What was it like to collaborate with the band?

Along with my sons Amaan and Ayaan, I was joined by Los Angeles-based musicians — drummers Stewart Copeland (of the Police) and Jim Keltner, bassists Nathan East, Leland Sklar and Abe Laboriel Sr., keyboardist Ed Roth, guitarists Davey Johnstone (Elton John’s longtime lead guitarist) and multi-instrumentalist Joe Vitale, with whom Joe Walsh has been a bandmate. It has been a very special journey.

What keeps you going?

Music has been a part of me for as long as I can remember. I cannot think of a moment when music is separated from my life. Music is a celebration of life.

