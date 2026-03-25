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Just very happy to see how 'Dhurandhar' is working: Vicky Kaushal

"I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part", Kaushal said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:54 IST
Entertainment NewsIndiabollywoodvicky kaushalRanveer SinghTrendingAditya Dhar

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