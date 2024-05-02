K Annamalai: A biopic on IPS turned politician is in the works

Former IPS officer Kuppuswamy Annamalai is one of the most influential personalities in the politics in Tamil Nadu. Ex-cop Annamalai took the political plunge in 2020 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is one such politicians in who has left an indelible mark on the society and with his rigorous efforts even the saffron party BJP has seen a significant rise in its political stature and found some foothold. The bureaucrat turned politician and now serves as Tamil Nadu BJP President and people are ostensibly happy with his works.

As per the latest buzz in the film circuit, a biopic on Annamalai's life is up in the offing. The movie will showcase the remarkable journey of K Annamalai as an IPS officer who transitioned seamlessly into politics, leaving an enduring legacy in both domains.

Source close to the project tells us that actor Vishal is in talks and has been locked to essay K Annamalai on screen.

The biopic delves deep into Annamalai's transition from law enforcement to legislative halls, chronicling the trials and triumphs he encountered along the way. From successfully navigating the murky waters of police department to championing grassroots causes in politics, the movie will offer a compelling portrayal of his evolution as an emerging towering figure in Indian politics.