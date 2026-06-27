K Bhagyaraj must-watch movies: 5 Tamil films that define the legacy of 'Screenplay King'

Tamil cinema lost an absolute titan with the sudden passing of K. Bhagyaraj on June 27, 2026. Celebrated as the "Screenplay King", Bhagyaraj was a true revolutionary. He didn't need multi-crore action budgets to rule the box office, he ruled the silver screen with his razor-sharp dialogue, tight writing and stars who felt like real people. As the industry mourns and looks back on his illustrious career, we look back at five of his masterpieces that didn't just capture hearts but forever changed the grammar of Tamil storytelling.