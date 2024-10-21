K-pop singer Suho surprises fans with Hindi phrases during his India visit

<p>K-pop star Suho, also known as Kim Jun-Myeon visited India for the second time. A member of globally renowned Korean pop group Exo, Suho performed in two cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. </p><p>Performing at the K-Wave festival, Suho showcased his singing and dancing skills to some of the best songs of the group.</p><p>With the EXOLs (fandom name) chanting his name and singing along with him, he performed on songs like <em>Morning Star</em>, <em>Self-portrait</em>, and <em>For You Now</em> and EXO medley of <em>Growl</em> and <em>Overdose</em>. </p><p>Suho concluded the stunning show with <em>Let's Love</em> and <em>Made In You</em>, as per a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/exo-suho-speaking-in-hindi-is-the-best-thing-on-the-internet-idol-says-main-tumse-pyaar-karta-hoon-watch-6825029#pfrom=home-ndtv_entertaiment">report </a>by <em>NDTV Movies</em>.</p>.J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea.<p>Suho also surprised his fans by speaking a tad bit of Hindi as he introduced himself. He began with 'namaste' and then said, "Mera Naam Suho Hai", (My name is Suho).</p><p>Suho concluded with one more Hindi phrase that the EXOLs had not anticipated.</p><p>Showing his affection towards EXOLs, he said "Main Tumse Pyaar Karta Hoon (I love you).</p><p>He encouraged the fans to keep supporting Exo and also promised to be back in India with all other members of the group.</p>.<p>Exo debuted in 2012 and consists of nine members. </p><p>Suho had visited India nine years ago for a variety show where he had interacted with a fan and had clicked picture of him at the Gateway of India. During his performance in India now, he noticed that man in the crowd cheering for him. </p>