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'Kaala actor nahi chahaiye': Dibyendu Bhattacharya reveals he was replaced in ad due to dark skin

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has thrown light on the grim issue of racism in Bollywood that is still very prevalent, revealing that he was replaced in ad because of his dark skin.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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