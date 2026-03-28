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Kabhi Kabhie at 50: Still strikingly modern

Beyond its timeless soundtrack and stunning visuals, Yash Chopra’s relationship drama is a mature film that’s peerless in how accurately it studies the problematic ‘good guys’, writes Pragyan Mohanty.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:48 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodSpecialsDH SHowtimeshowtime

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