'Kaiva' movie review: Too many elements and subplots make this one a miss

Too many elements and subplots make this one a miss
Set in the ’80s, this film revolves around Kaiva (Dhanveer Gowda), an orphan who compulsively murders people. He is exacting revenge for the brutal rape and acid attack on his girlfriend Salma (Megha Shetty).
The film is riddled with unrelated elements. The nine long fight scenes and the gruesome murders seem irrelevant to the plot. The audience is left confused about the motive for the murder of Devraj, a local don. The film takes a stab at bringing different cultures together. In one scene, Kaiva says, “Rice is important. It doesn’t matter if it becomes mutton biryani or vegetable bath.” But eventually Kaiva makes Salma wear a bindi, a symbol of Hinduism. Thus the message of treating all cultures equally is lost.
The female protagonist has no impact on the plot. She is portrayed as weak. On the other hand, Rozy (Janvi Rayala), a bar singer, stands up for herself when she is disrespected. But she eventually runs back to Kaiva for protection.
The film has captured the aesthetics of the 80s well through the use of vintage radios, cycles, letters and costumes. But there are too many elements and sub plots. And the ending feels abrupt.