'Kaiva' movie review: Too many elements and subplots make this one a miss

Set in the ’80s, this film revolves around Kaiva (Dhanveer Gowda), an orphan who compulsively murders people. He is exacting revenge for the brutal rape and acid attack on his girlfriend Salma (Megha Shetty).

The film is riddled with unrelated elements. The nine long fight scenes and the gruesome murders seem irrelevant to the plot. The audience is left confused about the motive for the murder of Devraj, a local don. The film takes a stab at bringing different cultures together. In one scene, Kaiva says, “Rice is important. It doesn’t matter if it becomes mutton biryani or vegetable bath.” But eventually Kaiva makes Salma wear a bindi, a symbol of Hinduism. Thus the message of treating all cultures equally is lost.