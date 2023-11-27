'Kal Ho Naa Ho' teaches about living in the moment: Nikkhil Advani on 20 years of film

'Shah Rukh read three pages (of the script) and said, 'In Karan’s film, the role of the heroine is better than me'. But Shah Rukh is someone who brings magic to his character. Shah Rukh’s biggest strength is that he thinks, ‘I’m going to be good and everybody else also has to be good in the film’,” Advani recalled.

Interestingly, Advani was keen to make an action spy-thriller as his directorial debut with Dharma when the production house asked him to go ahead with this film.