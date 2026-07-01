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'Kala Hiran' yet to be sent to censor board: Delhi High Court on actor Salman Khan's plea

Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the hearing after noting that a rejoinder filed by the filmstar was not on record.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:33 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanIndiaCBFC

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