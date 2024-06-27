Home
'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans in festive frenzy as the movie hits theatres

The much-anticipated movie of 2024, 'Kalki 2898 AD', finally made it to theatres across the globe. From the USA and Canada to India, fans across the globe have been thronging cineplexes in large numbers to witness Nag Ashwin's unique take on the mythological science fiction set in the futuristic, post-apocalyptic world. With a budget of Rs 600 crore, the movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Here's how fans worldwide are celebrating the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 08:25 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 08:25 IST

Fans enjoy the FDFS of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad.

Credit: X/@PrasadsCinemas

Fans of Prabhas are in a frenzy as they celebrate his comeback to the big screen through Kalki 2898 AD.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli and music composer M M Keeravani visited a theatre in Hyderabad to witness Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Prabhas' fans take out a rally as they celebrate the release of Kalki 2898 AD in Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Prabhas fans celebrate the release of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan near Tokyo Tower.

Credit: X/@amb_cinemas

Fans at Venkatrama Cinema Talkies in Warangal.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Fans at Phoenix Mall Inox Luxe cinemas in Chennai to watch Kalki 2898 AD FDFS.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 27 June 2024, 08:25 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanKamal HaasanDisha PataniTrending

