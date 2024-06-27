'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans in festive frenzy as the movie hits theatres

Fans enjoy the FDFS of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad.
Credit: X/@PrasadsCinemas
Fans of Prabhas are in a frenzy as they celebrate his comeback to the big screen through Kalki 2898 AD.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli and music composer M M Keeravani visited a theatre in Hyderabad to witness Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas' fans take out a rally as they celebrate the release of Kalki 2898 AD in Andhra Pradesh.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas fans celebrate the release of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan near Tokyo Tower.
Fans at Venkatrama Cinema Talkies in Warangal.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Fans at Phoenix Mall Inox Luxe cinemas in Chennai to watch Kalki 2898 AD FDFS.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 27 June 2024, 08:25 IST