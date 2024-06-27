'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans in festive frenzy as the movie hits theatres

The much-anticipated movie of 2024, 'Kalki 2898 AD', finally made it to theatres across the globe. From the USA and Canada to India, fans across the globe have been thronging cineplexes in large numbers to witness Nag Ashwin's unique take on the mythological science fiction set in the futuristic, post-apocalyptic world. With a budget of Rs 600 crore, the movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Here's how fans worldwide are celebrating the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.