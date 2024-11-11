'Kalki 2898 AD' to release in Japan in 2025

<p>New Delhi: Pan-India blockbuster film <em>Kalki 2898 AD </em>is set to release in Japan on January 3, 2025 on the festive occasion of Shogatsu, the Japanese New Year, the makers said on Monday.</p><p>Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the film will be distributed by Twin in Japan.</p><p>Billed as the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore, <em>Kalki 2898 AD </em>is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.</p>.Spoke about character, not person: Arshad Warsi on row over his comments on Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD. <p>"#Kalki2898AD is all set to amaze audiences in Japan, hitting screens on January 3, 2025," the official X page of the film posted on Monday.</p><p>Set in a post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD, <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em> follows a select group of people who are on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject SUM-80 (Padukone).</p>.<p>Previously titled as "Project K", the film released on June 27 after multiple delays and earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. </p><p>It was praised for blending mythology and futuristic elements, including visual effects and performances of its lead cast.</p>