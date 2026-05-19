<p>Vinveli Nayagan Kamal Haasan shows no signs of slowing down, even at 72. Fresh off his return from the United States, the industry veteran has been on a whirlwind run to complete his professional commitments. His relentless work ethic has left both the industry and fans completely in shock.</p><p>After returning from a US trip to finalize costumes for his next project, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a> met with Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay to offer his congratulations in Chennai. During the meeting, he presented a six-point memorandum to support the Tamil film industry, alongside separate political proposals for Tamil Nadu's development.</p>.Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process.<p>Following this, Kamal Haasan held a series of brief meetings before travelling to Madurai for the mahurat of RKFI’s Seyon, starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sivakarthikeyan">Sivakarthikeyan</a>. He then jetted off to Hyderabad to resume filming for the highly anticipated sequel, Kalki 2, where he portrays the antagonist Supreme Yaskin.</p><p>He is now making headlines for his grounded approach, as he was spotted taking an economy flight rather than a private jet for his latest trip to Hyderabad. Kamal opted for cost-efficiency over luxury, and his decision is receiving immense praise from industry peers and audiences. As the country navigates economic challenges brought on by the West Asia crisis, Kamal Haasan chose to walk the talk on austerity.</p>.Craze for 'Kalki 2' intensifies as Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan.<p>The buzz was further hyped by the <em>Kalki 2</em> producers Vyjayanthi Movies as they took social media to hail actor's grounded gesture, emphasising on the importance amid a tough economic scenario. Meanwhile, visuals of Kamal Haasan flying on economy are going viral online with fans and well-wishers flooding social media.</p>.<p>Director Nag Ashwin returns to helm the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel. Industry reports indicate that the extensive shoot with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan is scheduled to conclude around June or July.</p><p>As the project demands intricate world-building and massive visual effects, the production team is completely committed to an intensive post-production phase to ensure the sequel delivers an even grander cinematic experience than its predecessor.</p>