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Kamal Haasan ditches private charter for economy flight amid PM Modi's austerity call

As the country navigates economic challenges brought on by the West Asia crisis, Kamal Haasan chose to walk the talk on austerity.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:41 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaPM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiKamal HaasanTrendingFilmyzilla

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