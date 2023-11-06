Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam's next titled 'Thug Life'

In the video, Kamal is seen introducing himself as a gangster and taking on the enemies. From the first glimpse it seems to be a another gangster action drama and raises the curiosity for the film.

Kamal Haasan is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after 35 years for his 234th feature film. They had earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

While, Kamal Haasan's last movie Vikram was one of the highest grossing movies in Tamil Nadu, Mani Ratnam's PS1 & PS2 were blockbusters. This superhit combo gear up for another great action entertainer, which can potentially set new records at the box office and take the Kollywood cinema a notch higher.