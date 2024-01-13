Kamal Haasan to star in stunt choreographers Anbariv's maiden directorial

Mumbai: Action choreographer duo Anbariv have roped in cinema icon Kamal Haasan for their maiden directorial project.

The project, which will be the 237th film of Haasan's career, was announced by the actor on his official social media pages on Friday evening.

"Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. #ActioninAction," the 69-year-old actor posted on microblogging site X.