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Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid 'Don 3' row, says success comes with enemies

The non-cooperation directive against Singh came after Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:01 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsRanveer SinghKangana RanautFilmyzilla

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