Kangana Ranaut claims BMC may demolish her Mumbai office

Kangana claims BMC may demolish her Mumbai office

PTI
  • Sep 07 2020, 17:42 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: Facebook (KanganaRanaut)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here, adding they may demolish the property.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors," she tweeted. "I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she added. 

Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut
BMC
Shiv Sena
BJP

