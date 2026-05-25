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Kangana Ranaut lashes out at trolls targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look

Kangana Ranaut backs Aishwarya’s blue mermaid gown look at Cannes ‘Get used to seeing older women on red carpets,’ remarks the Emergency actor.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 07:04 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentDelhiIndiabollywoodKangana RanautCannesAishwarya Rai Bachchan

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