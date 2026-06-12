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Kangana Ranaut offers prayers to celebrate PM Modi's 'historic' term

The ritual was held to celebrate Narendra Modi’s historic tenure as India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:18 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsPM ModiKangana RanautPrime Minister Narendra Modi26/11TrendingFilmyzilla

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