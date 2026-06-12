Kangana Ranaut offers prayers to celebrate PM Modi's 'historic' term

<p>Taking a quick break from her busy promotional tour for B<em>harat Bhagya Vidhata</em>, Bollywood divaand BJP MP<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kangana-ranaut"> Kangana Ranaut</a> visited the Maa Chamunda Devi and Ganesh temples in Jodhpur to perform a special puja.</p><p>The ritual was held to celebrate PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>’s 'historic' tenure as India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. Kangana is in Jodhpur for the special premiere of her film, a gripping drama inspired by true events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. </p><p>The movie celebrates the incredible bravery of the Cama and Albless Hospital staff, who miraculously protected over 400 patients.</p>.<p>Kangana also spoke to the media after performing the rituals. Expressing deep gratitude, she said that her visit was a gesture of thanksgiving for the nation's leadership. "We have come to thank God," Ranaut said. </p><p>"It is a momentous occasion for the entire country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks this historic milestone in his leadership journey."</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted history by exceeding the leadership tenure of India's inaugural Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.</p><p>Praising the central government's 12-year track record, Kangana credited PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving India’s robust economic momentum.</p><p>The actor-politician expressed strong confidence that the country is headed toward unprecedented growth and new developmental milestones. She also made sure to acknowledge the vital role played by government staff, officials and BJP party workers in successfully bringing the administration's flagship schemes directly to ordinary citizens.</p>.<p>Beyond her temple visits, Kangana was in town to promote her next movie, <em>Bharat Bhagya Vidhata</em>. The actress expressed immense gratitude to the people of Jodhpur for welcoming the film's grand premiere to the Blue City, while also giving a special shout-out to John Abraham for contributing the film's title.</p><p>With Kangana in the leading role, the movie highlights the efforts and support by the nurses and ward boys who acted as saviours during the Mumbai terror attack. <em>Bharat Bhagya Vidhata</em> is all set to release today, June 12.</p>