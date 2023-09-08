Kangana Ranaut praises SRK for 'Jawan': Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility

Kangana, 36, said SRK has emerged stronger out of his rough patch where his past few films - Zero, Fan and Raees - didn't work at the box office.

"From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of super heroic even in real life."

"I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish (sic)," she added.