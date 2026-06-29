Kangana Ranaut reacts after Vir Das calls claims of getting injured during kissing scene 'pure fiction'

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8
Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT