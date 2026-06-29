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Kangana Ranaut reacts after Vir Das calls claims of getting injured during kissing scene 'pure fiction'

Vir Das clarified that the story was "pure fiction" and also vouched for Kangana Ranaut's professionalism on set.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:37 IST
Entertainment NewsKangana RanautBollywood filmTrendingvir dasFilmyzilla

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