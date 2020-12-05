Kangana Ranaut shares new stills from 'Thalaivi' on J Jayalalithaa's death anniversary

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to share a few new stills from her upcoming movie Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In them, she looks exactly like 'Amma' much to the delight of fans.

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

Kangana remembered the actor-turned-politician on her death anniversary and thanked the team behind the movie for helping her do justice to a challenging role. She added that the shoot of the biggie will be wrapped up in a week.

Thalaivi, directed by noted Kollywood director AL Vijay, touches upon Jayalalithaa's contribution to the film industry while highlighting her rise as a mass leader. The magnum opus has a star-studded cast that includes Arvind Swami and Prakash Raj. The Roja actor plays the iconic MGR in the biggie while the Singham baddie essays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta was offered a role in Thalaivi but turned down the role due to 'prior commitments'.

A few websites had reported that Tollywood actor Balakrishna was being considered to play his father and Andhra Pradesh's 'greatest mass leader' Sr NTR in the movie. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. If things work out, Thalaivi will mark the third time NBK plays 'Annagaru' on the big screen as he had previously starred in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu.

Thalaivi was slated to hit the screens earlier this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It might release theatrically in multiple languages in 2021.

Kangana is going through a busy phase on the work front. She suffered a setback with Judgemental Hai Kya failed to live up to expectations. Her last release Panga did not do well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews. It remains to be seen whether Thalaivi helps her score a hit,