Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to premiere on January 5 on ZEE5

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas is set for its digital premiere on January 5 on ZEE5, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The action-packed thriller features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Released in theatres on October 27, the film was a box office failure and earned poor reviews.

Ranaut said she is hoping the real-life story about the bravery of the armed forces in “Tejas” inspires the audience.

"With 'Tejas’ our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as 'Tejas' takes flight on the digital stage,” the actor said in a statement.