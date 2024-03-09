'Kanmani anbodu kaadhalan': From a love album to friendship song

The production team had initially planned a set for shooting the song sequence but it was a trekking guide who took the director to the spot behind Devil’s Kitchen in the hill station. “If not for him, we wouldn’t have known this beautiful place which has now attained an iconic status. Once Kamal sir and I saw the cave and went inside, we were adamant that we will only shoot here,” Bharathi recalled. The team had to seek the help of the forest department to make arrangements for the safety of the crew.