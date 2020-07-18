Kannada actor Hulivana Gangadhar dies due to Covid-19

Veteran Kannada film actor Hulvana Gangadharaiah has died due to Covid-19 in a private hospital, hospital sources said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital with severe respiratory problems and died last night.

A stage artiste par excellence, Gangadharaiah had participated in over 1,500 shows and acted in about 120 movies.

He is remembered for his remarkable performance in movies like 'Neer Dose', 'Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu' and Shabdavedi.