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Kannada cinema: Industry now entering a phase where quieter, more personal stories are beginning to pique interest

The industry’s silence in the last two months has been difficult to ignore. But Kannada cinema is perhaps now entering a phase where quieter, more personal stories are beginning to pique interest.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:42 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaKannada Film Industry

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