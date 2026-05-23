<p class="bodytext">The last two months have been unusually quiet for Kannada cinema. The few films that were released quietly disappeared after two-three days. One would assume this downturn is because of the IPL season, however, there seems to be a curious reluctance among producers to release their films due to multiple reasons.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The year began fairly well with low-budget films like ‘Rakkasapuradhol’, ‘Landlord’, ‘Second Case of Seetharam’ and ‘Love Mocktail 3’ doing good business. However, April and May saw neither major star-driven releases nor films that achieved critical success, exposing the industry’s weak theatrical confidence, quite unlike 2025 that saw experiments like ‘Firefly’, ‘Vidyapati’, ‘Agnyatavasi’, ‘Naale Raja Koli Maja’ and ‘Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana’ during the IPL season.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Of course there was ‘KD: The Devil’. The film was surrounded by controversy even before release, beginning with a backlash over its Nora Fatehi-led item number. It later ran into CBFC-related issues over uncertified visuals in its trailer. Upon release, critics and audiences described the film as loud, emotionally shallow, relying on outdated mass-movie tropes. So the momentum faded after the first weekend.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yash’s ‘Toxic’ also appears to have affected the industry’s release calendar. Several filmmakers were reportedly hesitant to lock release dates while awaiting clarity on the film’s schedule. When the film shifted from March to June only two weeks before its March release date, many mid-budget projects were left in limbo. This took away two full months from the calendar. And the movie has been postponed again!</p>.'Aparichithe', 'Naanu Karunakara' & 'First Night with Devva': 6 Kannada films hitting theatres this week!.<p class="bodytext">On the brighter side, the coming months may offer a turnaround. Beginning with debutant director Viveka’s ‘Mango Pachcha’, backed by KRG Studios and releasing on June 5, Kannada cinema is set to see a slate of promising mid-budget films. Among the most anticipated are Simple Suni’s return to romance ‘Moda Kavida Vathavarana’, ‘Blink’ director Srinidhi Bengaluru’s ‘Video’, K M Chaitanya’s ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’, and ‘Heggana Muddu’ and ‘Mother Promise’, both from Daali Dhananjaya’s stable. Independent filmmakers are also contributing — Ganesh Hegde’s ‘Kurka’ with Vijay Raghavendra playing an interesting role, Sumanth Bhat’s ‘Shankarabharana’ backed by Shine Shetty, and Prithvi Konnanur’s untitled project starring Raj B Shetty and produced by KVN Productions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The industry’s silence in the last two months has been difficult to ignore. But Kannada cinema is perhaps now entering a phase where quieter, more personal stories are beginning to pique interest. After years of chasing pan-India glory, it may now be time for the audiences to rediscover smaller, rooted storytelling. Remember the refreshing and authentic ‘Su from So’?</p>