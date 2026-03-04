<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film <em>Love Mocktail 3</em> was quick to fill up the March 19 slot left open by Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups</em>.</p><p>The Yash blockbuster was slated to clash with <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, with both films releasing on the same day. Many Kannada producers had put off their releases, thinking the two high-profile films would dominate the cinemas.</p>.All you need to know about why Yash's 'Toxic': A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was postponed.<p>On Wednesday, KVN Productions announced that the much awaited Yash film would release only on June 4. They cited escalating tensions and instability in West Asia as the reason.</p><p><em>Love Mocktail 3</em>, starring Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj and earlier slated for an April 10 release, will now release on March 19 - it hopes to draw Ugadi and Eid ul-Fitr holiday crowds. </p>