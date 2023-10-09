Kannada films among top contenders at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Shivamma had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, 2022 and won the Best Film in the New Currents section. The film has participated in 12 festivals across the globe.

Saumyananda Sahi — of Netflix’s Trial by Fire and films like Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019) — is the cinematographer of the film. The film features only non-actors.

Written and directed by Sumanth Bhat and produced by Paramvah Pictures, Mithya will have its world premiere at MAMI.

The film is set in Udupi and revolves around an 11-year-old coping with the death of his parents. Udit Khurranna of Netflix's Hunt for Veerappan fame is the man behind the camera.

Shreyank Nanjappa is the sound engineer for both Shivamma and Mithya, and as well as Pedro (directed by Natesh Hegde).

Pedro and Koli Taal (directed by Abhilash Shetty) will be featured in the recap category at MAMI that will showcase their selections from 2020 and 2022.

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is back after a three-year hiatus and will be held between October 27 and November 5.