Kannada folk story comes alive on screen

‘Sunflowers…’ is narrated from a grandson’s perspective. “He is not a reliable narrator. Our film is about the fiction he creates for a new audience,” Chidananda says. “It is the story of a story, it is meta-fiction.”



Hailing from Mysuru, Chidananda studied medicine at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. He used to watch a lot of films back then. “They opened up new perspectives and I started resonating with the images,” says the 28-year-old. He wanted to learn filmmaking and so joined FTII.