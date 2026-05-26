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Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar predicts Ram Charan will win National Award for 'Peddi'

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar believes Ram Charan's transformation and dedication for his role in 'Peddi' will bring him a National Award.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:09 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanShiva RajkumarFilmyzilla

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