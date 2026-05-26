<p>With less than 10 days left for the release of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ram-charans-peddi-scripts-history-with-100k-north-america-pre-sales-in-just-4-hours-3995448">Ram Charan</a>'s sports action drama <em>Peddi, </em>the anticipation is already building up.</p><p>Amid multiple injuries and hilarious goof-ups, Ram is earning praises for his performance in the film.</p><p>Now, during a recent press conference in Bengaluru, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/actors-can-help-people-without-needing-political-power-or-title-shivanna-3839158">Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar</a>, who is also a part of the film, has praised Ram's dedication and commitment to the role.</p><p>He even predicted that Ram could win a National Award for the film. </p><p>"I believe Ram Charan will win a National Award for this film. His physical transformation and performance are brilliant," Shiva said during the press conference.</p><p>Further praising Ram's dedication for the project, Shiva added, "He worked very hard and stayed deeply focused on this role. He is a phenomenal actor who dedicated nearly two years to this character. He immersed himself completely and performed with immense honesty."</p>.Ranveer Singh issues statement after FWICE ban over 'Don 3' fallout with Farhan Akhtar.<p>During the event, Ram and Shiva were seen sharing several heartfelt moments highlighting their bond.</p><p>Without giving away too many details, Shiva also teased that his character's emotional bonding with Ram's character is one of the major highlights of the film.</p>.'A genuine human error': Ram Charan calls Jasprit Bumrah a footballer, later apologises.<p><strong>Ram Charan's hilarious mix-ups</strong></p><p>Just recently, Ram made headlines for his hilarious, not one but two, slip-ups during the music launch event of <em>Peddi</em> in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Ram accidentally called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah a"footballer".</p><p>And if that wasn't enough, he also ended mixing up Bihar and Bhopal and addressed the Bhopal crowd as "people of Bihar".</p><p>The accidental double trouble created by Ram sent the internet into a hilarious frenzy as the genuine confusion soon turned into a huge meme fest.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Peddi</em> is set to release on June 4 in theatres.</p>