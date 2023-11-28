'Kantara Chapter 1': First look clocks record 12 million views in 24 hours

Following the global success of Kantara: A Legend in the year 2022, Hombale Films recently announced Kantara Chapter 1.
The makers released a power-packed and stunning first look and teaser of the film. The teaser ensures that the makers are set to captivate audiences once again with their another cinematic masterpiece, and will take the masses on intense and divine cinematic ride of the film's world.
The announcement is one of the most successful first-look launches ever with 12 million views and still counting and is trending at No. 1.
The first look and the teaser have taken the whole nation by storm and there is a huge support for the film among the masses as they are looking forward to another cinematic brilliance from the Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty.
The massive response to the teaser is evident in the fact that the teaser has garnered 12 million views within 24 hours of release. Sharing the news Hombale Films wrote.
The teaser showcases an ominous yet captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and provides a glimpse into the visionary world created by the director. The familiar roar that echoed in the first instalment is back, setting the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all. The teaser immerses viewers in the intense perspective of Rishab Shetty's character, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue.
The teaser concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.
The filming is scheduled to kick off at the end of December next year.
Although the cast is currently undisclosed, the first look of the movie teases a journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling. The movie assures an immersive experience that transcends linguistic boundaries and promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.