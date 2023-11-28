'Kantara Chapter 1': First look clocks record 12 million views in 24 hours

Following the global success of Kantara: A Legend in the year 2022, Hombale Films recently announced Kantara Chapter 1.

The makers released a power-packed and stunning first look and teaser of the film. The teaser ensures that the makers are set to captivate audiences once again with their another cinematic masterpiece, and will take the masses on intense and divine cinematic ride of the film's world.

The announcement is one of the most successful first-look launches ever with 12 million views and still counting and is trending at No. 1.

The first look and the teaser have taken the whole nation by storm and there is a huge support for the film among the masses as they are looking forward to another cinematic brilliance from the Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty.

The massive response to the teaser is evident in the fact that the teaser has garnered 12 million views within 24 hours of release. Sharing the news Hombale Films wrote.