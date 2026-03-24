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'Kantara' mimicry issue: Actor Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill

The actor is accused of calling 'Chavundi Daiva', a deity of coastal Karnataka, as a ghost during the Filmfare Award ceremony in Goa last year.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:20 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraKarnatakaRanveer Singhchamundi hill

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