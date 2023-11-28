'Kantara' receives Special Jury award at IFFI

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara received the special jury award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The Kannada film was nominated in the International competition along with 14 other films at the festival -- contesting for the Golden Peacock.

With renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the jury chairperson, Cinematographer José Luis Alcaine, film producers Jerome Paillard, Catherine Dussart and Helen Leake were on the jury panel.