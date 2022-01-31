'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet': 4 takeaways from the stand-up special

Kapil Sharma is quite a popular name in the entertainment industry. The self-made star's journey from an aspiring comedian to a recognisable brand is quite inspiring and bears testimony to his talent. His career, however, suffered a setback a few years ago due to several controversies that affected his personal life. In his latest comedy special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, he revisits these dark chapters in his trademark witty style. Here are the key takeaways from the Netflix presentation.

Mildly political, deeply personal

It is not unusual for comedians to comment on political issues through their acts. Vir Das, for example, never shied away from taking digs at former US President Donald Trump. I'm Not Done Yet is no exception on this front as Kapil cracks a few jokes at the expense of bigwigs. These political punches, however, are not the biggest highlights of his act. That honour belongs to the portions where he talks about his struggles with depression and alcoholism. Kapil deals with these 'taboo' topics in a conversational and matter-of-fact tone, which makes it easier for viewers to comprehend what he went through.

The 'Outsider' speaks

There's no denying the fact that it is not easy for those not from Mumbai to make it big in the industry as one really needs to go through the grind before finding success. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for example, had to make do with bit roles before emerging as a star. Kapil highlights this aspect quite beautifully in I'm Not Done Yet. His description of his stay at an acquaintance's place in Mumbai strikes a chord the second he talks about his experience with 'Poha'. Lines such as 'nahi sone dete woh station pe' and 'laat gaali danda' are quite hard-hitting.

A touch of romance

Kapil tied the knot with close friend Ginni, who hails from an affluent family, in 2018 much to the delight of fans. The two subsequently maintained a relatively low profile. Kapil revisits his love story in the special, highlighting the fact that they are from different backgrounds. His description of their courtship caters to the younger generation. Ginni too shines during the shows as her witty comebacks complement Kapil's brand of humour. Their crackling chemistry is hard to miss.

Deeply emotional affair

I'm Not Done Yet ends on a deeply emotional note with Kail talking about his bond with his daughter and late father. The passion and sincerity in these portions alone make the show a compelling watch, highlighting his vulnerable side like never before. The elements make this something that caters specifically to the Indian audience. Kapil, unlike some of his professional peers, has always refrained from using strong language in his acts and he does the same with I'm Not Done Yet. This proves to be a good decision as it makes the show connect with the family audience.