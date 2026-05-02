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‘Kara’ movie review: Same drama in natty wrapping

‘Kara’ is set in Ramanathapuram in 1991, where the Gulf War has dried up the fuel pumps, and the banks are quietly eating up the farmers’ ancestral lands.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:31 IST
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Kara (Tamil) Theatres
2026
1.5/5
Director:Vignesh Raja
Cast:Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, Sreeja Ravi
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:31 IST
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