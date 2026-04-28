<p>Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's sexuality became a topic of discussion when a viral post, allegedly from Aujla's official account, claimed that the singer is bisexual.</p><p>The screenshot of the image quickly went viral on social media leading to chatters about how Aujla has already come out of the closet.</p><p>The screenshot shows that the post was made by the blue tick verified account of Aujla on January 2. While the post cannot be seen on Aujla's X account now, several users claim that the <em>Softly</em> singer might have deleted the post shortly after sharing it.</p><p>The post reads, " I am bisexual."</p><p>But now, as per a report by <em>Hindustan Times</em>, the singer's team has dismissed any such claims, stating that the screenshot is fake and not associated with the singer.</p>.May 8 'do-or-die' moment for 'Jana Nayagan': Why Vijay’s farewell film could be delayed for months.<p>And upon a closer look of the image, one can spot several errors in the post, which is likely an indicator that the post is fake. </p><p>The post has several spelling mistakes and typos. For example, at one place "finally" was spelled as "firally", while at the other it was written as "finaly".</p><p>Not only this, but there's also a discrepancy in the username. The account handle name is not the same as the one Aujla commonly uses.</p><p>Moreover, the username mentioned in the post is now seemingly deleted, which raises further questions on the authenticity of the post.</p><p>However, Aujla hasn't released any official statement about the controversy yet.</p><p>Aujla is currently married to Palak. The couple tied the knot in 2023.</p>