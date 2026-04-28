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Karan Aujla's team denies viral bisexuality post, calls it 'fake'

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's sexuality became a topic of discussion when a viral post, allegedly from Aujla's official account, claimed that the singer is bisexual.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:16 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodPunjabisingerTrending NowBisexualityFilmyzilla

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