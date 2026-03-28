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Karan Johar lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Johar also lauded Ranveer Singh's performance in the film.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:27 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghKaran JoharAditya Dhar

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