'It gave me courage to tell stories that...': Karan Johar marks 18 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher, was a commercial success despite mixed reviews.