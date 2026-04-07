<p>With excitement building for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, a touch of Hollywood glamour recently made its way to Tokyo. Filmmaker Karan Johar delighted fans by posting a rare encounter with industry legends Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who were in Japan as part of the film's global press tour.</p><p>Taking to social media, the <em>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai </em>maker shared a picture that is going viral on social media. Describing the encounter as a "once in a lifetime" moment, the <em>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani </em>filmmaker said, "This is not a caption This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!"</p><p>He also wrote that meeting the two icons made his knees rattle.</p>.<p>"I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here's another confession - my knees were RATTLING," he wrote.</p><p>The moment was hailed as a landmark collision of two distinct film cultures as the vibrant, high-fashion world of Bollywood brushed shoulders with the legendary, sharp-witted elegance of Hollywood’s most famous fashion story. The picture oozed power and transformation as the industries' frontiers gathered under the one roof for a cause, creating a moment as visually stunning as any movie scene.</p><p>The <em>Devil Wears Prada 2</em> reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna and introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film. 20th Century Studios will release <em>The Devil Wears Prada 2</em> in cinemas on 1st May 2026.</p>