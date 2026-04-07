Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Karan Johar shares a 'once in a lifetime' moment with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

Filmmaker Karan Johar delighted fans by posting a rare encounter with industry legends Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who were in Japan as part of the film's global press tour.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 13:40 IST
Entertainment NewsKaran JoharTrendingAnne HathawayHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us