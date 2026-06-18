Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Daayra' set for September 18 release

<p>The makers of the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer <em>Daayra</em> have officially locked its release date for September 18, 2026. Directed by Meghana Gulzar, the movie is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. </p><p><em>Daayra</em> marks Meghana's third outing with Junglee Pictures following their hits <em>Raazi</em> and <em>Talvar</em>. <em>Daayra</em> also represents a milestone first-ever co-production between the two powerhouse studios, who came together for a true-event-inspired story they felt was deeply urgent for today's audience. The gripping script is co-written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar.</p>.'Daayra' goes on floors: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran begin filming Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama.<p>While Kareena continues to dominate the industry through a stellar mix of blockbusters and fearless character choices. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, has carved out a name as one of the powerful performers in Malayalam cinema, known for headlining diverse and hard-hitting narratives like <em>The Goat Life</em> and <em>Jana Gana Mana</em>.</p><p>With just three months to go before audiences step into its world, the countdown has officially begun. The makers have chosen to mark the release date with an intriguing glance into the world and making of <em>Daayra</em> with raw and unseen behind-the-scenes footage.</p>.Meghna Gulzar to direct Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Daayra'.<p>Known for bringing emotional depth, gut-punch intensity, and nuance to stories inspired by real-world complexities, Meghna Gulzar once again crafts a gripping exploration of crime, justice and punishment. Anchored by powerful performances from Kareena and Prithvi, <em>Daayra</em>, along with its stellar ensemble, adds the much-needed gut punch and gravitas to its world. </p><p>Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film <em>Daayra</em> is all set to take the audience on a gripping ride on September 18, 2026. The movie dives into a messy grey area between the law and actual justice. The movie promises to be a deeply thought-provoking ride that will leave you questioning your own biases long after leaving the cinema.</p>