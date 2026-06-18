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Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Daayra' set for September 18 release

The movie promises to be a deeply thought-provoking ride that will leave you questioning your own biases long after leaving the cinema.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:01 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingKareena Kapoor KhanPrithviraj Sukumaranmeghna gulzarFilmyzilla

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