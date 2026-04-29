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Kareena Kapoor Khan declares herself 'forever a fan girl' of Diljit Dosanjh after singer's 'The Tonight Show' performance

The 'Jab We Met' actor couldn't hold back but praise Diljit Dosanjh, who recently made his appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 06:55 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Published 29 April 2026, 06:55 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodPunjabiDiljit DosanjhShowsTrending NowJimmy Fallon

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