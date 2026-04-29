<p>Kareena Kapoor Khan has declared herself as a "fan girl".</p><p>The <em>Jab We Met</em> star couldn't hold back but praise Diljit Dosanjh, who recently made his appearance on <em>The Tonight Show</em> with Jimmy Fallon.</p><p>Kareena spoke loud about her admiration towards the <em>G.O.A.T.</em> singer. Resharing a video of Diljit performing at The Tonight Show, Kareena wrote, "Forever a fan girl," while adding a red heart emoji.</p><p>Diljit who was dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi outfit with a turban was seen performing his latest release <em>Morni </em>with full energy and groovy dance moves.</p><p>Kareena and Diljit have previously worked together in films like <em>Udta Punjab, Good News </em>and<em> Crew.</em></p><p>While Diljit's music and bhangra steps have wowed the audience over the years, it seems that the singer has found a new, or maybe not, fan in Bollywood's eternal beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan.</p>.KVN Productions’ 'Toxic' postponed again: Release date for Yash's film pushed further.<p>Earlier this week, Diljit had revealed the news of his appearance on The Tonight Show, in a joint social media post with the Jimmy.</p><p>The caption of the announcement post shared by the official Instagram account of <em>The Tonight Show,</em> read, “diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight DiljitOnFallon.”</p>.<p>This marks Diljit's second appearance on the show and makes him the first first Punjabi artist to appear on the US late-night show twice. He first appeared in <em>The Tonight Show</em> on June 17, 2024.</p><p>Diljit recently kicked off his Aura World Tour on April 23 in Vancouver. The tour will conclude on June 21, 2026, in San Francisco.</p>