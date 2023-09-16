Kareena Kapoor Khan: End of a decade-long wait 

Ask Sujoy’s USP as director, and Kareena replies, “He really pushes the actor to do something different. He emotionally drains them to bring out a side that is slightly more intense. ‘Jaane Jaan’ is a story of a mother and child and is nicely and darkly done. He is very clear, prepared, wants his actors on sets to be thorough too, but gives them space. He is not someone who wants an actor to copy him, or do exactly what he wants. But he is a demanding director for sure!”